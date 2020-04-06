Postgame jersey swaps have been happening for years, but Russell Wilson's collection is next level.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback joined Mike Tirico on NBC Sports' Lunch Talk Live on Monday afternoon and it was hard to ignore Wilson's prized possessions in frames in the background.

Tirico asked Wilson about his extensive collection, which featured some of the all-time greats. Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordon, and Joe Montana.

"We got Gretzky. He's obviously, arguably the greatest hockey player of all time," Wilson said. "MJ behind us, that's a good one. I've gotten to know him over the years. I've gotten to be pretty close to him, gotten to know Joe [Montana] a little bit too."

Wilson's also swapped a few jerseys with some NFL favorites, including Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. His calls the two future Hall of Famers some of his "really close friends."

"[They are] two of the most respectable guys in the game, these two guys and I've got a lot of respect for them, a genuine heart for ‘em in how they play the game, but how they live their lives, how they impact people, how they inspire," Wilson said.

"So, those two guys I really look up to in our own league in the NFL."

Overall, Wilson's comprehensive framed jersey collection shows a player who's been around the block and made a ton of friends along the way. Real recognize real, are we right?

Russell Wilson shows off his epic jersey collection originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest