Russell Wilson shares reflections on fear following finger surgery

When Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is done playing in the NFL it’s easy to imagine him succeeding in his next career. If nothing else, Wilson has a rare gift for motivational speaking.

Watch Wilson share some reflections on fear following the injury he suffered to his throwing hand last week.

Fear is not for me. Fear is not for you. #DangerThoughts pic.twitter.com/9oT3KBiaYP — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 12, 2021

