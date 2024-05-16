Russell Wilson set to return to Denver in Week 2

Russell Wilson and the Broncos won't have to wait long to see each other again.

Wilson and the Steelers will be in Denver for a Week Two game against his former team. It's a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff that will be televised by CBS.

Wilson was released by the Broncos after being benched late last season by Broncos head coach Sean Payton in a move that ensured the Broncos would avoid guaranteeing more money on the quarterbacks' contract for future seasons. The Steelers signed Wilson, who struggled for most of both his seasons with the Broncos, after he was released.

It's not a sure thing that Wilson will be starting as the Steelers also traded for Justin Fields, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has installed Wilson as the favorite to start so there's a pretty good chance that he'll be trying to beat the Broncos in their home opener.

On the other side, it'll be either first-round pick Bo Nix or Jarrett Stidham, who replaced Wilson last year, running the offensive show for the Broncos.