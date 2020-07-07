Is Russell Wilson sending subliminal message to Seahawks with Antonio Brown?

The Seattle Seahawks love to run the ball. It is known throughout the league. It was key to winning a Super Bowl.

In 2019, Seattle was fourth as a team in rushing at 137.5 yards per game and third in attempts.

But they also have a guy at quarterback named Russell Wilson.

The six-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl winning quarterback has only been in the top-10 in passing offense once in his eight-year NFL career (No. 10 in 2016). But, that hasn't stopped the Seahawks from signing him to a $140M extension. And for Wilson, he's generated MVP buzz while leading Seattle to playoff after playoff after playoff.

This offseason, with the NFL season on the horizon, Wilson has been running routes and working out with Antonio Brown. The former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots wide receiver has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, but is attempting a possible comeback. Is it possible it can be with the Seahawks?

And is there a subliminal message that Wilson wants to up the amount of receiving targets so he can air the ball out more?

Antonio Brown getting some route running work in and catching passes from Russell Wilson. (Via AB's Instagram). pic.twitter.com/OYcUHhHX1x — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 2, 2020

On Monday, 'Speak For Yourself' hosts Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley broke down Wilson's somewhat hidden antics and signaling to the Seahawks organization regarding his workouts with Brown.

Six tight ends on this roster. The tight end room is deep. But that's not how you effectively play the game if you're going to do it to optimal standards… He's [Wilson] is sitting there saying, ‘Look, the point is if you give me what I want, I'll give you what you need.' - Marcellus Wiley

This has been a question for sometime now: will a team roll the dice on Brown?

NFL Network's Mike Silver recently reported the Seahawks were having internal discussions about adding Brown to the roster, and why wouldn't they do their due diligence if Wilson wants him in Seattle.

"They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition," Silver said.

After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a historic, 10-year, $500+ million contract on Monday, Emmanuel Acho also added this on Wilson:

"Russ realizes the weight of his legacy falls on his shoulders… If he wants to enter into that conversation of the Mahomes' and Rodgers' of the world, he needs a few more pieces."

Agree or disagree with Acho's statement, Wilson has already changed the game at the quarterback position. But here's the thing, he continues to get better and better. He hasn't reached his peak yet.

Seattle's receiver duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf is good, but is it enough? Is signing Phillip Dorsett this offseason going to be enough? Which of those six tight ends will impact Wilson and the passing game?

Will Seattle listen to Russell Wilson and bring in superstar-caliber players like Brown?

