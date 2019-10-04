Russell Wilson dedicates huge game to late Seahawks owner Paul Allen

Anyone watching the Seattle Seahawks’ thrilling 30-29 win over the Los Angeles Rams could ascribe the victory to one person in particular: Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks quarterback was phenomenal throughout the game, racking up 268 passing yards and four touchdowns on 23 attempts. However, Wilson had someone else’s accomplishments he wanted to talk up after the game.

Wilson paid tribute to deceased Seahawks owner Paul Allen, who was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor before the game.

"He gave me an opportunity... Paul was here tonight."



An emotional @DangeRussWilson reacts after the @Seahawks' dramatic win on the night that the late Paul Allen was honored. pic.twitter.com/XAJRKOnPEs — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2019

“I was just a little emotional because we had the tribute to Paul today,” Wilson said. “He gave me an opportunity, you know? I’m just grateful. You know, win or lose, God is good. I’m just grateful that he gave me an opportunity, God did and Paul, this organization. I love playing here. It’s a good team over there that we played tonight and we’re a great team too. We found a way.

“Paul was here tonight. Win or lose, but at the end of today, I know he cared about us. I know he cared about the world and making a difference. I’m just glad I got to know him.”

Wilson later tweeted a video dedicating the performance to Allen.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reacts after the Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 30-29 in an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Allen died at 65 years old last October from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was beloved among the Seahawks, and is credited with keeping the team in Seattle when he bought it in 1996.

Clearly, Wilson had Allen’s memory on his mind when he was facing the Rams, and excelled. That included one play of the year candidate thrown to Tyler Lockett for a touchdown.

Russell Wilson was at his best on extended dropbacks (4.0+ seconds), deep attempts, and on the run in the @Seahawks 30-29 win:



Extended (4.0+ seconds): 5/7, 85 yards 2 TD

Deep (20+ air yards): 4/4, 121 yards, 2 TD

On the Run (8+ MPH): 8/12, 130 yards, 2 TD#LARvsSEA | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/26Igr2U9FQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 4, 2019

