Russell Wilson scrambles, finds Tyler Lockett for 29-yard gain

The Seahawks are still playing a bit messy down in Houston. However, the silver lining is that Russell Wilson is looking more and more like himself with each pass attempt.

Watch Wilson roll out and find Tyler Lockett for a 29-yard gain on Seattle’s first drive of the game.

Sadly, the drive stalled and the Seahawks settle for a field goal. The Texans lead 7-3 late in the first quarter.

