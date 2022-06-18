Russell Wilson says he wanted to go to a ‘city that wants to win’

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson publicly maintained that he wanted to stay in Seattle, right up until he was traded to the Broncos. That directly contradicts what the front office told us after the deal was made. head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider claim that Wilson would not have agreed to sign another contract with the Seahawks, so they felt they had to trade him.

Wilson’s latest comments probably won’t sit well with Seattle fans who would have preferred he’d stayed. Russ is now saying that he wanted to go to a “city that wants to win.”

Russell Wilson: “I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win. And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver” pic.twitter.com/ciWFtIS9Ag — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) June 17, 2022

One could perceive that as throwing shade at his former team, which managed to get to the playoffs in eight of the ten seasons when he was their starting quarterback.

Wilson is now in the most competitive division in the NFL. His Broncos will visit Seattle Week 1 on Monday night.

