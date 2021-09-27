Russell Wilson says Seahawks have to ‘stay the course’ on offense

The Seahawks offense showed some improvements today. While the massive explosive plays weren’t there against the Vikings, they were able to effectively attack the middle of the field, run the ball efficiently and extend drives a little better. However, as they did in Weeks 1-2 the offense went completely sour after halftime.

After going up 17-7 at the break, Seattle failed to score another point for the rest of the game. Afterwards, quarterback Russell Wilson said this Seahawks offense has to stay the course.

Russell Wilson says “we have to stay the course.” pic.twitter.com/f67me6mFKb — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 27, 2021

It’s not the best choice of words. At best, Wilson is only half-right.

Whatever opponents are doing schematically at halftime is clearly not being answered by Seattle’s coaches. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron should take some of the blame, but this is Pete Carroll’s staff and ultimately the blame lies with him.

