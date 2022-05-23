Russell Wilson says return to Seattle has ‘gotta be non-emotional’

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is already thinking about the first “Monday Night Football” game of the season when the Seahawks are scheduled to host Denver at Lumen Field in Seattle.

“I think for me, it’s non-emotional,” Wilson told reporters on Monday during a press conference after organized team activities. “It’s gotta be non-emotional. You gotta be able to go into it with the understanding that it’s just ball, you know. Also understanding that there’s been amazing times, there’s been a lot of touchdowns there, and won a lot of games there, so I got great experience.”

The game will mark Wilson’s first return to the Emerald City since he was traded to Denver this offseason. The reunion is one of the most highly-anticipated matchups on the Seahawks’ schedule.

“Obviously, Seattle’s meant the world to me over the past 10 years,” Wilson said. “It’s a special place. It’s a special place to play, Lumen Field. I have high regard for all those guys over there and what they do.”

Wilson vs. the Seahawks is set for Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:15 p.m. PT. If you aren’t able to score tickets, the game will air on both ABC and ESPN.

