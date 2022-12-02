Russell Wilson says he has ‘great relationships’ in Broncos’ locker room

Earlier this week, NFL Network reported that quarterback Russell Wilson is losing players in the Denver Broncos’ locker room.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett has denied that report, and guard Dalton Risner did the same. Wilson was given an opportunity to respond himself during his media availability on Wednesday.

“First of all, everybody wants to win,” Wilson said. “We all want to win. Nobody wants to win more than me and this team, and that’s what we want to be able to do. I think also — I have great relationships in that locker room. Whoever is trying to tear it down, you can’t.”

Wilson then went on to speak about some of his relationships with various teammates before emphasizing that he’s focused on the task at hand.

“There is always noise, especially when things aren’t going the way you want it to all the time,” the QB said. “The thing is that you don’t bat an eye. My biggest goal every day is to continue to try to lead at the highest level, to be consistent every day with my approach and to never change.

“Not let the highs of life change you and not let the lows [change you] — just be consistent with your approach and knowing that I love these guys every day and who they are, what they are about, how they impact this community and what they’ve done. It’s a blessing to be on this team. I’m honored to be part of this.”

Wilson’s production hasn’t been good enough this year, and his personality and quirks might rub some fans and media members — and maybe even some teammates — the wrong way, but there’s no denying that he has the work ethic required to have success in the NFL.

We don’t know if the locker room is fracturing, but we do know that the team’s coach and a leader on offense have denied the reports, and we know Wilson will make every effort he can to help the team get back on track.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire