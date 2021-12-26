Russell Wilson says finger ‘definitely not’ 100% in return from injury

After weeks of speculation, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finally confirmed the truth about the finger injury he suffered in Week 5.

On Thursday, Wilson told reporters that his finger did not heal completely by the time he returned against the Green Bay Packers.

“Was I 100 percent? Definitely not,” Wilson said, per the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. “But at the same time, you go out there and learn as much as you can learn, play as hard as you can, and try and help us win, but unfortunately it didn’t go that way.”

That last bit is certainly an understatement, as Wilson looked like a shell of himself in his first three games back from injury. However, he stated that his finger felt markedly better six weeks from the time his finger collided with Aaron Donald’s helmet, or around the Week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

​​“I would say that I really felt good at the sixth week, maybe, I felt really good coming back,” he said. “I’m not sure exactly the date or the games, but I was feeling really great. Then over the past several games, the ball is coming out of my hands great, I feel really good, and I’m really confident.”

After steadily improving in victories against the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, Wilson played awfully in Seattle’s most recent defeat against the Los Angeles Rams, completing only 17 of 31 passes for 156 yards and an interception while missing quite a few opportunities, particularly to wide receiver DK Metcalf. At 33 years old, his struggles may be beyond his finger injury.

The 2021 season is all but over for the Seahawks and Wilson’s future in the Emerald City is murky. The trade rumors are circulating once again and we will see if this is actually Wilson’s last hurrah in the blue and green this offseason.

