Russell Wilson says he could play right now without any limitations: “I’m ready to rock”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson indicated today that he’ll be on the field in London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Asked after today’s practice whether he could play a game right now without any limitations, Wilson answered, “Yeah. I feel great. I’m ready to rock.”

Wilson’s comments echo those of Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, who said on Monday that Wilson is trending in the direction of playing.

After playing the first six games of the season, Wilson missed Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury. Brett Rypien started in Wilson’s place and the Broncos’ offense struggled — though no more than it has struggled for most of the season with Wilson at the helm.

The Broncos have their bye after the London trip, and it might be tempting to give Wilson one more week off so that he can be fully rested for the second half of the season. But from all indications, Wilson will be back on the field on Sunday.

