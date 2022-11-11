Russell Wilson says Broncos need to have a ‘playoff mentality’

The Denver Broncos are two games behind in the AFC’s playoff hunt, and they’re set to face a formidable foe in the fourth-seed Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

It’s do-or-die time for Denver’s season.

“You have to have a playoff mentality right now,” Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said Wednesday. “This is one of those things you approach this week and understand that you’re playing a great football team in the Tennessee Titans. They do a lot of great things across the board.

“We have to be at our best and bring our ‘A’ game. That’s what we’re looking forward to — preparing at the highest level this week.”

If Denver managed to upset the Titans on the road, the Broncos would improve to 4-5 and their slim playoff hopes would be revitalized. If they lose, however, dropping to 3-6 might be too deep of a hole to dig out of in the final eight games of the season.

Denver has to treat every game like a playoff game going forward.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire