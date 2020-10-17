Russell Wilson said he understood Mike Zimmer’s decision to go for it

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast and talked about the team’s Week 5 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Specifically, he delved into Minnesota’s decision to go for it on 4th-and-inches in the red zone that ultimately got Seattle the ball back.

Wilson said he understood coach Mike Zimmer’s decision because of the position the Vikings were in at the time.

“It’s raining, and if they miss (the field goal), they’re in trouble,” Wilson said. “But also, if they get it there, they obviously get the first (down). I think the move by the coaches is honestly a sign of respect, them just saying, ‘Hey, listen, we got to end this game.’”

Fortunately for Seattle, Minnesota’s gamble did not pay off and the Seahawks were able to capitalize with one of the most memorable game-winning drives in recent history to move to 5-0. They are now on their well-deserved bye week and will play the Cardinals in Week 7 barring any postponements.

