Russell Wilson rumors: Dan Patrick reveals Bears big trade offer

Dan Patrick details huge Bears offer for Russell Wilson

The answer to the Bears getting a savior as quarterback was met with disappointment.

On Tuesday, the Bears signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal and fans on Twitter weren't shy of holding back their opinions.

Bears fans were hoping to get star quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks — even if that meant making some sacrificial trades — to get the eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII winner to Chicago. And it turns out that the Bears actually did attempt to get him.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Bears general manager Ryan Pace and Seahawks general manager John Schneider met in Fargo, North Dakota and discussed a potential trade for Wilson.

"The Bears certainly made a big offer -- multiple first-round picks," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football. "The Seahawks slept on it. They discussed it. Yesterday, they decided, specifically coach Pete Carroll, 70 years old, does not want to rebuild, decided we are not trading Russell Wilson to the Bears."

On the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday morning, Patrick said he had an idea what the Bears offered according to a source close to the team.

"The Bears offered three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two starters," Patrick said.

Patrick clarified that his source did not have any names for who the starters might be.

Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN in February that Wilson if a trade were considered, the only teams the QB would want to go to were the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders or the Bears.

Well, Chicago tried, but came up empty-handed.

Now they have Dalton, a three-time Pro-Bowler with 10 years of experience, along with veteran Nick Foles. Neither of the two are the franchise quarterback Bears fans were hoping for, but hey, there's always next year.

