Russell Wilson ruled out for Week 15 with concussion

The nightmare season from hell for the Denver Broncos continues into Week 15. On Friday, Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett announced Russell Wilson will not be playing Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wilson suffered a nasty hit last Sunday from Chiefs – and former Seahawks – defensive end Frank Clark. Wilson was visibly shaken on the field, was and taken out of the game. Although the Broncos declare Wilson has passed concussion protocols, Denver is not putting their quarterback into harm’s way. That’s for the best, as one of the major controversies this season has been allowing players to continue playing despite obvious concussion symptoms… such as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite another loss, which dropped the Broncos to 3-10 on the year, Wilson was having one of his best games in his tenure in Denver. Wilson completed 63% of his passes for 247 yards and threw for three touchdowns. The Broncos lost to Kansas City for the 16th consecutive time, but they made the game more interesting despite a massive early Chiefs lead.

Now Denver will face the Arizona Cardinals, who similarly will be playing their backup quarterback due to Kyler Murray’s torn ACL. That makes the QB matchup Colt McCoy versus Brett Rypien – coming to a TV near you, this Sunday.

