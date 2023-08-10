Russell Wilson reveals new outro phrase, and it's not 'Broncos Country, Let's Ride'
Quarterback Russell Wilson reveals a new outro phrase, and it's not 'Broncos Country, Let's Ride'.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
The Seahawks reinvented themselves on the fly.
Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson all have plenty of hype entering this season. Whether they deliver on it, and whether they can deliver for bettors, is worth dissecting.
The second pick of the NFL draft made his preseason debut on Thursday.
At least 53 people were killed when a fire broke out on Maui in Hawaii this week.
With a season win total at 6.5, the Texans are certainly expected to struggle again this year. Here's a bet to make with that under consideration.
Kane spent the past 11 seasons with Tottenham and ranks second in all-time EPL goals.
"From the first moment I heard they were out, I was just like, 'Yes! Bye!"
Several current Iowa and Iowa State football players were charged Thursday after allegedly betting on their own games in recent years.
Payton's explosive criticism of the previous regime raised eyebrows in his coaching fraternity and earned Payton the nickname “Sean Payton-heimer” from one of his contemporaries.
Anthony Joshua once was the unified heavyweight champion. He's now trying to rebuild a once-spectacular career and has turned to legendary trainer Derrick James to help him.
Bryce and his older brother, Bronny, played together for Sierra Canyon High School last season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps us wrap up Week 18 of the season.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Men maintain a near-exclusive grip on men’s soccer, and still preside over a majority of elite women’s teams. The reasons why, according to interviews with more than a dozen coaches and executives, are wide-ranging and nuanced.
The Lions offense should be plenty of fun, and there are corresponding season-long props and strategy to use while betting on the team.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
The budding rivalry between the Aces and Liberty and the new dawn of the WNBA's super-team era is exactly what the league and fans are clamoring for.
Washington's offense struggled last year. Eric Bieniemy's won the Super Bowl. And why did head coach Ron Rivera feel the need to air this laundry anyway?