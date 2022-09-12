Russell Wilson returns to Seattle: Live stream, time, TV info, odds for Broncos at Seahawks

"Monday Night Football" games don't get much bigger than this.

Nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson will make his debut for the Denver Broncos on Monday night against his former Seahawks team in Seattle.

Wilson, who made 174 total starts and won a Super Bowl in 10 years with Seattle, was traded to Denver this offseason for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris and a package of picks, including multiple first-rounders.

Lock, a quarterback the Broncos selected in the second round in 2019, will not be getting the start, however. Seattle coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith QB1 ahead of the opener. Smith filled in for Wilson in 2021 after Wilson missed the first games of his career since he was drafted in the third round in 2012.

Russell Wilson will make his official Denver Broncos debut on Monday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the intriguing capper to Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season:

What time does Broncos at Seahawks start?

Broncos at Seahawks is slated to kick off Monday at Seattle's Lumen Field at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Broncos at Seahawks on?

Broncos at Seahawks will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN. "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" Manning, aka the "Manningcast," will air simultaneously on ESPN 2.

How can I watch Broncos at Seahawks online via live stream?

Broncos at Seahawks (and the Manningcast) can be streamed via Watch ESPN/ESPN 3/ESPN+ and the ESPN app. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV.

What are the odds for Broncos at Seahawks?

The Broncos are a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under is 44.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Broncos vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football live stream, time, TV, odds