Russell Wilson responds to Pete Carroll’s wristband comments

Earlier this week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll commended Geno Smith for how he’s run Shane Waldron’s offense this year.

Specifically, he praised Smith for sticking to the plays on the wristband and mentioned that previously there had been “resistance” to that before.

Pete Carroll on @SeattleSports: Geno Smith reading the play calls OC Shane Waldron is giving him off a play-card wristband has helped "smooth" out his pre-snap process, efficiency. It's new for a Seahawks QB "There was resistance to that. We never did that before." Hmmm…. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 7, 2022

Obviously that was a dig at former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who preferred to improvise rather than stick to the script. When he was asked about Carroll’s comments today, Wilson responded with this:

Russell Wilson on not wearing a wristband in Seattle: “Won a lot of games without one on the wrist” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 9, 2022

Fair enough.

Wilson went 104-53-1 during his time in Seattle. However, his time in Denver has gotten off to a rough start. Wilson is 3-4 as the Broncos’ QB1 and his numbers are the worst they’ve been since he entered the NFL. He’s completing 58.8% of his passes, a career low. He’s thrown just six touchdowns to go with four interceptions and his QBR is 36.0, his lowest mark by far and half what it was his rookie year.

Related

Russell Wilson continues to struggle for Broncos, throws an ugly pick in London

List

Seahawks' odds to win Super Bowl rise to No. 12

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire