Russell Wilson reportedly traded to Broncos; what it means for Eagles

Eagles' best QB options after Wilson trade to Broncos

Cross another veteran quarterback off your Eagles wish list.

Just a few hours after Aaron Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a mega extension to keep the MVP in Green Bay, the Seattle Seahawks have reportedly agreed to a trade to send Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Blockbuster: The #Seahawks and #Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2022

That will end all that Eagles speculation.

Remember last week when Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni doubled down on their support for Jalen Hurts as the Eagles’ starter in 2022?

Well, they knew the most likely outcome was always going to be to run it back with Hurts. The Eagles were probably monitoring the Wilson situation but didn’t think it was very realistic that they’d trade for him.

Of course, none of that prevented the speculation around Wilson and the Eagles over the last year. It was clear that Wilson’s time in Seattle was running out and Philadelphia seemed like a logical landing spot.

Not only do the Eagles have three first-round picks in 2022, but they’ve been enamored with Wilson ever since they failed to select him in the 2012 draft. In fact, when the Eagles used the 53rd overall pick on Hurts in 2020, it was that miss of Wilson that molded the decision.

“In 2012, we had a vision,” Roseman said in April of 2020. “We had a vision that we would draft a quarterback who’s been extremely successful, and I don’t want tampering charges on me but I think we can understand who that was, and then come back in the fourth round and draft a quarterback who won a world championship for us and go back-to-back. And I feel like we got a little cute. And I don’t know that there’s a big difference between taking the 53rd pick in the draft and taking a pick in the third round if you feel strongly about a guy.”

Maybe the Seahawks didn’t want to send Wilson to another NFC team or perhaps the Eagles weren’t willing to cough up what it would take to acquire Wilson, which ended up being a significant haul.

The full deal:#Broncos get: Russell Wilson and a fourth-rounder.#Seahawks get: 2 first-rounders and 2 second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

So what are the Eagles’ most likely options at QB for 2022 now?

1. Run it back with Jalen Hurts

This was and is still the most likely outcome for the Eagles. Hurts is still just 23 years old and while he has a long way to go to be considered the long-term franchise quarterback, he did show growth in 2021. It was his first full year as an NFL starter and he threw for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions and also rushed for 784 yards and 10 more scores. Most importantly, he improved his completion percentage from 52% to 61.3% from his rookie year to his second year.

Is Hurts good enough right now? No. Bu the Eagles are hoping he’ll continue to improve.

The Eagles have been consistent in their messaging about Hurts being their starting quarterback in 2022. They said it again at the combine last week.

“There's no doubt about it,” Roseman said less than a week ago. “I think when you talk about all the things we talked about at the end of the season, nothing has changed. I think what really has changed for us is the opportunity to add.

“This is a great time of year for the Philadelphia Eagles, for us, for our staff and being here and really getting everyone involved in the draft process. The start of free agency is up and coming.

“We have to continue to add good players. We have to continue to make sure that we're doing everything we can to maximize our players' ability to be successful and, certainly, that starts at the quarterback position with Jalen.”

It was likely Hurts was going to be the starter in 2022 before this Wilson trade. Go ahead and bump that up a few notches.

2. Trade for DeShaun Watson

The last elite-level quarterback (and if you’re not going after an elite guy, why do it?) who appears to be available this offseason is Watson, who would bring with him plenty of baggage and unanswered questions. Despite the 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, there’s a reason the Eagles keep getting linked to Watson.

Whenever there’s a great player who might become available for whatever reason — no matter how nefarious — the Eagles do their homework.

There’s no question that Watson was a great player but he missed the entire 2021 season and it’s unclear when there will be any sort of resolution to his off-field problems. It’s also unclear exactly where the Eagles fall on this issue.

Last week, when asked about the possibility of trading for Watson, Roseman had this to say:

“Well, I think it goes to the question that we started this press conference on. We have Jalen Hurts, who's a 23-year-old quarterback, who led his team to the playoffs, and he's going to get better and better and better. He's going to do everything possible to get better, and we have to do our part in that.

“In terms of players on different teams, no matter what position, don't feel comfortable, can't talk about players on other teams.

“What's going on in the league, I think that's part of what we missed here the last couple of years. I think you kind of come here and you kind of start hearing some things about what's going on at each position, and you just try to gather information. I'm not talking about the quarterback position, I'm talking about in general. You try to gather information about what's going on and what opportunities there are to improve our football team.”

3. Draft a rookie and start him

This one seems rather unlikely as well, especially with how this quarterback class is viewed as one of the weaker ones in recent memory. The top few quarterbacks in this class are Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Sam Howell and Desmond Ridder.

There’s a chance all five could end up being first-round picks but there’s not a can’t-miss stud in the bunch, although Willis appears to have the most upside.

But the Eagles would have to really fall in love with one of these guys to use one of their first-round picks (15, 16, 19) on them or to trade up to get one. If they’re not sold on one of those quarterbacks and if they’re not really convinced that player is going to be better long-term than Hurts, they’re better off just running it back for another year.