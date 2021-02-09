Russell Wilson reportedly frustrated with Seattle Seahawks inability to protect him

Russell Wilson reportedly frustrated with Seahawks inability to protect him originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

When you think about what the franchise history of the Seattle Seahawks, a few things come to mind? The Legion of Boom defense; Marshawn Lynch’s Beast Mode antics; Hall of Famers Steve Largent and Walter Jones; selecting Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and Bruce Irvin in the 2012 NFL Draft…

One thing that the Seahawks have never been known for - at least in recent years - is having a stout offensive line.

Ask the 12s up in the Emerald City. It is getting very difficult to watch Seattle’s nine-year, 8x Pro-Bowl veteran quarterback his the ground as often as he does. And it is often.

Wilson has been sacked more times than any other quarterback in his first nine seasons in the league:

Wilson has been sacked more times in his first 9 seasons than any other QB since the merger.

394 Russ

366 Randall Cunningham

362 Neil Lomax

356 Phil Simms

344 Big Ben

All good-to-great QBs. 4 rings in that group. Fascinating. #Seahawks

Sounds like the 12s aren’t the only ones that are unhappy seeing their franchise quarterback get sacked so often.

According to NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, those close to Wilson say he’s growing weary of it as well, and with good reason.

I'm hearing Russell Wilson's camp has grown increasingly frustrated by the Seahawks inability to protect the 8 time Pro Bowler. He has been sacked 394 times in 9 seasons. This situation warrants serious monitoring.

Wilson was having an MVP-caliber season in 2020 before opposing defense began to control what the offense was doing in the second half of the season. Despite the lackluster offensive firepower coming down the stretch, Wilson led the Seahawks to a 12-4 regular season record.

He finished with 4,212 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on the season. He was also the third most-sacked quarterback last season (47) behind Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz (50) and Houston’s Deshaun Watson (49).

As much as it is painful to bring up, Wilson was sacked five times in Seattle’s NFC Wild Card playoff round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Yes, the Rams had the best defense in the league last season led by Aaron Donald, but still…

It makes sense why Wilson spends approximately $1 million each year making his body right for a 16-week+ NFL season.

Wilson is known for his scrambling tactics. He is Houdini himself in the pocket, but he shouldn’t have to “run for his life” and “escape” as much as he is.

Perhaps head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider will look to the 2021 NFL Draft beginning on Thursday, April 29 for a possible solution.