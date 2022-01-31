Russell Wilson will replace Tom Brady at the 2022 Pro Bowl

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will be taking the place of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the NFC roster at the 2022 Pro Bowl, the team just announced. This is because Brady is “injured” and not related to the recent reports of his retirement, which have been refuted by Brady’s camp.

In any case, Wilson will be playing in his ninth Pro Bowl in 10 seasons. Wilson began and ended this year strong, but had a rough patch in the middle related to the first major injury of his career. After hitting his throwing hand on Aaron Donald’s helmet in Week 5, Wilson missed the next three games and took several more weeks to return to his usual form.

In the end, Wilson finished the 2022 campaign with 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 55.0 QBR. He completed 259 of 400 pass attempts (64.8%) and posted a 103.1 passer rating.

Meanwhile, Brady led the NFL with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

