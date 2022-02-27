Russell Wilson removes Seahawks from Twitter bio

With the Super Bowl champion Rams crowned, the NFL offseason is in full swing… which also means the offseason rumor mill is ramping up for peak production. Every year there is endless speculation to help satiate America’s addiction to professional football. Unfortunately for the 12th Man, Russell Wilson has been near the forefront for a few years now.

Coming off the heels of a disappointing 7-10 season and one year removed from reported unhappiness from Wilson, we’ll be once more subjected to similar stories about his future in Seattle. So far it has been all quiet on the Wilson front, until this week with a quick social media move.

Wilson recently changed his Twitter profile picture from him in a Seahawks uniform to one of him with his late father in high school. Wilson has shared this picture before, this isn’t that newsworthy. But what is catching the eye of many is the fact he removed any mention of the Seahawks from his Twitter bio.

This shouldn’t mean much. However, his counterpart in the desert, quarterback Kyler Murray, recently pulled a more extreme version of this stunt. During the Pro Bowl, Murray removed all pictures and mentions of the Arizona Cardinals from his Instagram account. This preceded reports of his frustration with Arizona.

Murray and the Cardinals seem to have mended fences for now. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks are able to do so with Wilson.

