Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said on Wednesday that his hamstring injury is well enough for him to play without limitations against the Jaguars in London on Sunday, but he’s still short of full participation in the team’s practice sessions.

Wilson was listed as a limited participant on the team’s Thursday injury report. Friday will bring a final practice and the team will issue injury designations that will provide a clearer view of their plans for Wilson for this weekend.

Linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) was limited for the second straight day and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (knee) moved from out of practice to limited participation.

Cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), linebacker Baron Browning (hip), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (groin), tackle Cam Fleming (quad), and safety Caden Stearns (hip) all remained out of practice.

Russell Wilson remains limited in Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk