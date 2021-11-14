Russell Wilson rehabbed 19 hours a day to return vs. Packers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Russell Wilson was determined to make his stay on the Seahawks IR list as short as possible. Wilson met that goal, as he was activated yesterday and will start in today’s huge game against the Packers in Green Bay.
How did Wilson get it done? Watch Ian Rapoport at NFL Network detail what he went through to rehab and return for this matchup.
From @NFLGameDay: #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson rehabbed 19 hours a day because he's Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/p7XMT8izBC
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021
Related
Seahawks vs. Packers gameday info: Time, TV, radio, streaming options
List
Seahawks: Updated 53-man roster by jersey number going into Week 10