Russell Wilson rehabbed 19 hours a day to return vs. Packers

Russell Wilson was determined to make his stay on the Seahawks IR list as short as possible. Wilson met that goal, as he was activated yesterday and will start in today’s huge game against the Packers in Green Bay.

How did Wilson get it done? Watch Ian Rapoport at NFL Network detail what he went through to rehab and return for this matchup.

From @NFLGameDay: #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson rehabbed 19 hours a day because he's Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/p7XMT8izBC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Related

Seahawks vs. Packers gameday info: Time, TV, radio, streaming options

List