Russell Wilson reacts to Drew Brees' retirement announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It's the end of an era.

On Sunday, Saints quarterback Drew Brees decided to hang it up after 20 seasons.

Brees, 42, will go out as the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards (80,358) and ranks second all-time in touchdown passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%).

He also owns the three best single-season completion percentage marks and the best single-game completion percentage mark (96.7%). He is also the only player with multiple 5,000-yard seasons (5) and has the most seasons leading the NFL in passing yards (7), has the most consecutive games with a passing TD (54) and the most career games with 300+ passing yards (123).

The 13-time Pro Bowler did a lot for the NFL and for the city of New Orleans.

After the news, the NFL gave thanks to Brees on his prolific career, including Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Amazing Career @DrewBrees

Legend.

Thanks for all you did for me & the game! 🙏🏾#HOF — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 14, 2021

Prior to playing each other for the first time in 2013, Wilson had glowing things to say about Brees.

The thing I admire about him the most is his leadership. It’s his attention to detail, his competitive nature. He's very clutch and he's very poised in big situations. You see that on TV. You see that when you meet him. That's when I really learned a lot about him.

Russell Wilson

Wilson has also discussed how Brees 'has paved the way for short QBs."

Story continues

"He opened the door for me to play as a shorter QB."

Wilson studied Brees a ton before entering the NFL. Now, after years of playing against him, that admiration has only gotten stronger.

"He's probably my favorite player to ever play the game."