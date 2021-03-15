Russell Wilson reacts to Drew Brees' retirement announcement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Socotch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russell Wilson reacts to Drew Brees' retirement announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It's the end of an era. 

On Sunday, Saints quarterback Drew Brees decided to hang it up after 20 seasons. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees)

Brees, 42, will go out as the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards (80,358) and ranks second all-time in touchdown passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%).

He also owns the three best single-season completion percentage marks and the best single-game completion percentage mark (96.7%). He is also the only player with multiple 5,000-yard seasons (5) and has the most seasons leading the NFL in passing yards (7), has the most consecutive games with a passing TD (54) and the most career games with 300+ passing yards (123). 

The 13-time Pro Bowler did a lot for the NFL and for the city of New Orleans. 

After the news, the NFL gave thanks to Brees on his prolific career, including Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. 

Prior to playing each other for the first time in 2013, Wilson had glowing things to say about Brees.

The thing I admire about him the most is his leadership. It’s his attention to detail, his competitive nature. He's very clutch and he's very poised in big situations. You see that on TV. You see that when you meet him. That's when I really learned a lot about him.

Russell Wilson

Wilson has also discussed how Brees 'has paved the way for short QBs."

"He opened the door for me to play as a shorter QB."

Wilson studied Brees a ton before entering the NFL. Now, after years of playing against him, that admiration has only gotten stronger. 

"He's probably my favorite player to ever play the game."

Recommended Stories

  • Drew Brees retires after two decades of fantasy greatness

    Drew Brees announces his retirement. Andy Behrens looks back at a career full of fantasy points.

  • Michael Thomas with stirring farewell to retiring Drew Brees

    New Orleans WR Michael Thomas paid tribute to his quarterback, the Saints' retiring Drew Brees

  • Done deal: Kyle Juszczyk agrees to five-year contract with 49ers

    It’s officially a done deal. Nine hours after agent Joe Linta intimated 49ers General Manager John Lynch was premature in declaring an agreement with Kyle Juszczyk, Linta tweeted news of an agreement. The contract is for five years, and according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, it’s worth $27 million. Juszczyk played 472 offensive snaps [more]

  • With Drew Brees retired, where will the Saints go at quarterback?

    The timing ended up being perfect. The 15th anniversary of Drew Brees‘ signing with the Saints came one day before the 2021 free-agent market unofficially opened. For planning purposes, the Saints needed to know by tomorrow whether Brees would be retiring, and now they do. So what’s next for the Saints? The restructuring of Taysom [more]

  • Tom Brady congratulates Drew Brees as Saints QB announces retirement

    After Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, Tom Brady wrote a congratulatory message to the 42-year-old quarterback.

  • Fans say goodbye and thanks as Brees announces retirement

    Following 20 NFL seasons, the last 15 with the Saints, Brees's announcement did not come as a surprise but was quickly trending on Twitter as fans absorbed the news. One of the first to react was Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who took to Twitter to praise his friend and great rival.

  • Report: Dolphins trade DE Shaq Lawson to Texans for Bernardrick McKinney

    ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that the Dolphins will be trading OLB/DE Shaq Lawson to the Texans for ILB Bernardrick McKinney and a swap of late-round selections. McKinney appeared in just four games for Houston last season, landing on IR on October 13. The one-time Pro Bowler garnered 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended in 234 defensive snaps. In his lone season with Miami, Lawson appeared in 14 games, starting seven. The former first-round pick registered 32 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, and a forced fumble returned for a touchdown

  • Raiders to meet with former Pro Bowl OG Kyle Long on Monday

    Raiders to meet with former Pro Bowl OG Kyle Long on Monday

  • PFF predicts veteran CB Richard Sherman signs with Raiders

    Even at the age of 33, Richard Sherman is considered one of the top cornerbacks on the free agent market. Publications such as Sporting News and Touchdown Wire have him as the highest rated cornerback on the market, while Pro Football Focus has him ...

  • Tom Brady contract: Will Buccaneers QB reach all of these reported incentives?

    Check out the reported incentives in Tom Brady's new contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • NFL rumors: Kyle Long, Raiders to meet after guard ended retirement

    The Raiders will get the first chance to impress Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long.

  • Cliff Avril: Neither Seahawks nor Russell Wilson wants to part ways

    Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril believes neither the organization nor quarterback Russell Wilson wants to part ways.

  • Report: Texans trading LB Benardrick McKinney to Dolphins for LB Shaq Lawson

    The Texans and Dolphins are making a linebacker exchange.

  • What signing Aaron Jones means for Packers RB A.J. Dillon

    Even with Aaron Jones back, the Packers should have more than enough touches ready for 2020 second-round pick A.J. Dillon.

  • Where will Trent Williams land?

    In 2019, he sat out the full season in Washington. In 2020, he instantly became the starting left tackle in San Francisco. Now, Trent Williams is heading to free agency for the first time. Regarded as one of the top available offensive linemen in free agency, the 49ers want to keep Williams. He recently said [more]

  • Cowboys News: Prescott’s agent wasn’t happy with Russell Wilson

    NFL drafts war rooms are back, Michael Irvin reacts to Prescott's deal, and Jones's expectations for Quinn round out the news for Friday.

  • 5 players the Bills could lose to free agency

    Players the Buffalo Bills could be losing in 2021 Free agency.

  • Former Harris aide Lily Adams will join Treasury Department to help sell stimulus package

    Lily Adams, a veteran of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, is joining the Treasury Department to help promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the administration’s broader plans to combat income inequality.Why it matters: Touting Biden’s stimulus package will be a government-wide effort, with a coordinated communications strategy. Treasury is taking the lead on implementing it, and Adams will play a key role.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Adams will help calibrate that campaign, underscoring the close linkage between the White House and Treasury.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been receiving strategic communications help from Natalie Wyeth Earnest, who served as assistant secretary for public affairs for President Obama. She plans to leave this spring.As principal deputy secretary for public affairs, Adams will join a team led by Calvin Mitchell, the current assistant secretary. Alexandra LaManna serves as the department's spokesperson.The big picture: Yellen is slowly filling out her staff, with Wally Adeyemo, President Biden’s nominee for deputy Treasury secretary, expected to be confirmed by the Senate this month.Last week, Biden announced Nellie Liang, a former economist at the Federal Reserve, as his pick to serve as undersecretary for domestic finance.Ben Harris, a trusted Biden confidant who helped craft the COVID-19 relief package and the "Build Back Better" program during the campaign, has been nominated to be assistant secretary for economic policy.He will be another key link between Treasury and the White House.Go deeper: Biden still has not named an undersecretary for international affairs, the department's top diplomat, or undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, which would play a key role in any potential nuclear deal with Iran.Nancy Lee, Heidi Crebo-Rediker and Marisa Lago are among the candidates being considered for the international affairs job, according to Bloomberg.David Lipton, who had the international affairs job under President Clinton and held the No. 2 position at the International Monetary Fund, has returned to Treasury as a senior counselor.Between the lines: Biden hasn’t announced a big-name Wall Street figure to join Treasury, a sign he's reluctant to antagonize Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or other progressives in his party.President Obama tested his luck with Antonio Weiss, an investment banker at Lazar, for domestic finance, but withdrew his name after Warren objected.But Obama then installed Weiss as a counselor, giving then-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew an in-house expert on the mechanics of financial markets. A similar end-run is a possibility in the current 50-50 Senate.The bottom line: There’s a tunnel connecting the Treasury Department to the East Wing of the White House, making Treasury the only (known) department with direct — and discreet — access to the Oval Office.When the secretaries of Defense or State arrive for National Security Council meetings in the Situation Room, their motorcade parks on West Executive Avenue, where TV cameras can capture their arrival.But the Treasury secretary, along with any CEOs in tow, can slip into the White House without the public knowing.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Seahawks give exclusive rights free agents tender to Ryan Neal

    The Seattle Seahawks have tendered safety Ryan Neal in the aftermath of doing the same to defensive tackle Bryan Mone and OG Kyle Fuller.

  • 49ers agree to 5-year deal with FB Kyle Juszczyk

    The San Francisco 49ers and fullback Kyle Juszczyk have agreed to a new contract.