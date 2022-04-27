Russell Wilson’s reaction to reuniting with Melvin Gordon III in Denver

Asher Low
·1 min read
Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon III last played together in 2011, when Gordon was just a freshman at Wisconsin. Now, the duo reunites on the biggest stage.

With Gordon re-signing in Denver, the former Badgers will be tasked with leading the Broncos offense in one of football’s toughest divisions.

When the news of Gordon’s one-year, five million-dollar deal broke, the new Broncos quarterback was quick to show his appreciation for a former Badger.

Gordon hinted at being able to reunite with Wilson back in March, and now that hint has become a reality.

Wilson is ready to play alongside the Broncos running back room, which is now led by a Badger legend:

