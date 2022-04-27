Russell Wilson’s reaction to reuniting with Melvin Gordon III in Denver

Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon III last played together in 2011, when Gordon was just a freshman at Wisconsin. Now, the duo reunites on the biggest stage.

With Gordon re-signing in Denver, the former Badgers will be tasked with leading the Broncos offense in one of football’s toughest divisions.

When the news of Gordon’s one-year, five million-dollar deal broke, the new Broncos quarterback was quick to show his appreciation for a former Badger.

Gordon hinted at being able to reunite with Wilson back in March, and now that hint has become a reality.

My brother 4 Life….. let's see how this turn out https://t.co/YHSW6UtXVU — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) March 8, 2022

Wilson is ready to play alongside the Broncos running back room, which is now led by a Badger legend: