Russell Wilson puts his mansion in Denver up for sale

The disastrous Russell Wilson experience in Denver will surely be studied by football fans, media analysts and public relations experts for years to come. Wilson went from being a perennial MVP candidate and surefire lock for the Hall of Fame to the league’s biggest punchline in less than two seasons.

Now Wilson will be looking for his next NFL home… and actual home, it seems. Shortly after being traded to the Mile High City, Wilson and his family purchased the most expensive mansion in the history of the Denver area. The $25 million home was located in the same neighborhood as John Elway, Peyton Manning and Mike Shanahan.

Now, the Wilson’s are reportedly taking offers on the palatial estate,

Russell Wilson's 20,000-square-foot Denver mansion is for sale. https://t.co/AsVAXbcwUE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 17, 2024

Part of what contributed to Wilson’s downfall was not just his vastly diminished play on the field, but an even more intense scrutiny of his public persona off it. By no means is Wilson a bad person, but many would agree his oddities are more than a bit peculiar. Interestingly enough, Wilson’s mansion contributed to these jokes, particularly when it came to the 12 bathrooms.

Throughout the 2022 season, fans were constantly tracking to see if Wilson had more touchdown passes than bathrooms.

Important Sports Fact™️ With this score, Russell wilson now has more TD passes this season (13) than bathrooms in his house (12)pic.twitter.com/K3uX9cRifz — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 1, 2023

A graph comparing Russell Wilson’s passing TD total this season and the amount of bathrooms in his house 🚽 created by @KentWeyrauch pic.twitter.com/7GpLMUHUiK — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 22, 2022

Unfortunately, this joke had a rather regrettable ending for Wilson. Fans were quick to point out Wilson’s tenure in Denver ended with less wins (11) than restrooms he had.

Here’s hoping Wilson can move on from this chapter and restart his career elsewhere.

