How Russell Wilson prepared Broncos for game against ex-rival 49ers

The Denver Broncos leaned on Russell Wilson's experience against the 49ers to come away with an 11-10 victory on Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

Wilson's time in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks saw him play San Francisco season after season, so it's one of the teams he knows like the back of his hand.

As a result, the Broncos quarterback used his experience to help the squad prepare for the matchup, cluing them in on the type of game they could expect on Sunday.

"We knew that it was a great football team. That's a Super Bowl-caliber football team on the other side, how they play defense, how they're coached really well and everything else," Wilson told reporters after the win.

"We also knew that -- I told the guys earlier in the week, I played these guys a bunch over the years, and they're going to win some battles, that's for sure. But it's going to come down to the wire in the fourth quarter; it always has. And we were able to win in the fourth."

Additionally, Wilson didn't only use word of mouth to help his Denver teammates prepare for a challenging opponent. The 33-year-old used film of past games against the 49ers to explain the type of "shift" there is when facing San Francisco.

"The first thing I told the guys is, 'Listen, whatever you do, believe in this game because we're going to be battle-tested. It's going to take a while,' " Wilson added. "That's one of the first things I told the guys. It may not happen right away. Just keep believing.

"I showed them the film from just some of the past games I've played against them. And just at some point in the game, there's a shift, and that shift is going to happen. And so we stayed on the ball too. We got some tempo."

Wilson's experience against the 49ers paid off for the Broncos as the former Seahawks quarterback got one over his former rival. And as he predicted, the game came down to the wire.

Now, San Francisco will attempt to put the loss behind them as they look to Week 4, where a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams awaits them at Levi's Stadium.

