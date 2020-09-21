Russell Wilson praised by CJ McCollum: ‘3 is a cheat code’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

If you know anything about CJ McCollum, you know he's the ultimate Cleveland Browns fan.

The Canton, Ohio native has openly showed his fandom and pride for the Browns while cheering on his team in-person or on social media.

But on Sunday, the Trail Blazers guard took a moment to show some love to another team’s player: Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks cut Wilson loose again this week, and the franchise quarterback did not disappoint. Wilson had five touchdown scores for 288 yards, a 75.0 percent completion percentage, and a 132.1 QBR as the Seahawks edged the Patriots 35-30 in Week 2.

No. 3 of the Trail Blazers took notice of No. 3 on the Seahawks.

3 is a cheat code. Wow. Russ. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 21, 2020

McCollum also mentioned that Wilson was his QB1 of choice for Fantasy Football.

Russell Wilson SPECIAL . Also my QB on two of my fantasy teams. Thank you kind sir 🙏🏽✊🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 21, 2020

CJ knows real when he sees it, but what’s taken the rest of the NFL so long?

This could be a bromance in the making.

Since he entered the league in 2012, Wilson has led the league in passer rating (2015), passing touchdowns (2017), defeated the Broncos in Super Bowl 48 and took home Rookie of the Year honors. Despite passing NFL records and Seahawks milestones year after year, he has not earned MVP honors, let alone been given a single MVP vote.

This could be the year that all changes.

