Russell Wilson pops up on injury report with a knee issue

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a rare appearance on the team’s injury report Wednesday. But Wilson was a full participant with a knee issue.

It was the first time the Seahawks listed Wilson on their injury report since the Week Six game against Oakland in London when Wilson had a hamstring injury. Wilson played all 65 snaps in that 27-3 win over the Raiders.

Offensive guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) also was a full participant Wednesday.

Safety Lano Hill (elbow), defensive end Quinton Jefferson (oblique) and safety Bradley McDougald (back) sat out practice.

Offensive tackle Duane Brown (biceps), offensive tackle George Fant (shoulder), cornerback Tre Flowers (neck), defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle), new safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring), running back Chris Carson (not injury related) and receiver Tyler Lockett (not injury related) were limited.