Russell Wilson plays most of first half, throws TD but takes five hits

Russell Wilson had not played in the preseason since 2019 when he saw 19 snaps in Week 2 and 29 in Week 3. The Broncos quarterback played into the second quarter Friday night, seeing 20 snaps on four possessions against the Cardinals.

Wilson surely will feel it Saturday.

He took a beating, hit five times, including one sack.

Wilson, in his second season with the Broncos but his first under Sean Payton, went 7-of-13 for 93 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 19-yard strike to Jerry Jeudy on the Broncos' second possession following an Essang Bassey interception of Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune after receiver Rondale Moore slipped.

The Broncos, with most of their starters in the lineup, gained 55 yards on their first three possessions but scored no points. Brett Maher missed a 47-yard field goal wide right and Elliott Fry was wide right on a 50-yarder.

With the kicking battle not going well, and Payton surely with a desire to see his quarterback leave on a high note, went for it on fourth-and-four at the Arizona 21. Wilson hit Jeudy, who had a costly drop on the previous play, on a crossing route for a touchdown with 6:54 remaining in the second quarter. Maher made the extra point.

The Broncos gained 112 yards in Wilson's four possessions.

Jarrett Stidham replaced Wilson with 3:18 remaining in the second quarter.