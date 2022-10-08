Russell Wilson played against Colts with torn lat muscle in throwing shoulder

Russell Wilson took plenty of heat from all around after his performance in the Denver Broncos loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

It turns out the Broncos’ quarterback was injured in the previous game against Las Vegas and played Thursday despite a partially torn lat muscle in his throwing shoulder, according to ESPN.

Per ESPN:

Doctors diagnosed the injury in the days leading up to the game against the Colts. Wilson did not practice until Wednesday, one day before Denver hosted Indianapolis. He was listed on the injury report as questionable with a shoulder strain. Wilson is not expected to need surgery on the shoulder, per sources. He is expected to be ready to play in the Broncos’ next game a week from Monday night in Los Angeles against the Chargers, even though he is not expected to be 100%. … Wilson played through the injury Thursday night before flying to Los Angeles on Friday, as NFL Network reported, to receive an injection in his shoulder.

Wilson was 21-of-39 for 274 yards against Indianapolis.

He threw a pair of interceptions, including one late in the fourth quarter that led to the Colts’ tying field goal.

In overtime, he threw an incompletion on fourth down while attempting to connect with Courtland Sutton.

There was much criticism of that decision because WR K.J. Hamler was wide-open on the play.

