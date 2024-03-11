Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Steelers

Steelers nation, um, let's forge?

Russell Wilson will be signing with the Steelers. He has announced it on X, posting a clip of the team’s iconic Renegade video.

He's still a member of the Broncos. They'll release him on Wednesday. Then, he'll sign in Pittsburgh. (Multiple reports have basically confirmed the obvious import of Wilson's post.)

Presumably, he'll sign a one-year deal for the league minimum of $1.21 million. The Broncos will owe the balance of his fully-guaranteed pay of $39 million.

It's a surprising turn for the Steelers, who had been committed to a Kenny Pickett vs. Mason Rudolph competition. At $1.21 million, however, Wilson is a massive bargain. Also, coach Mike Tomlin has a strong affinity for players with ties to Eastern Virginia, as Wilson does.

The question becomes whether he'll beat out Pickett, a 2022 first-round pick in whom the Steelers have plenty of pride invested. If it's close, will the edge go to Pickett?

Wilson presumably believes it won't be close. Pickett has been OK; there's nothing he does that's spectacular. Wilson is still capable of making big plays. Coupled with the team's defense, things could get very interesting at the confluence of the Ohio, Monongahela, and Ohio Rivers.