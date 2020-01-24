Russell Wilson picks Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs over 49ers in Super Bowl LVI

Russell Wilson often shares some interesting tidbits in his DangerTalk podcast, and this week's episode had one bold prediction.

Ahead of Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, Wilson sat down with co-host Daniel Mogg to discuss his prediction for Super Bowl LVI in Miami. And drumroll please…Wilson is riding with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson said he's taking the Chiefs over the Seahawks' division rivals due to the phenomenal play of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"You know I'll pick Mahomes because he's such a great player," Wilson said. "Even though the 49ers are such a great team, Mahomes has such a great team around him, but he's such a great player and he's a factor, which always that great quarterback factor in that way, it's always interesting."

Wilson believes the game will ultimately come down to which defense can step up. The Chiefs will have to be prepared to stop the 49ers versatile run game, while San Francisco's lethal pass rush will need to slow one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' passer rating drops from 113.4 to 95.1 when pressured this season.

"It'll all come down to the defensive lines, how they play," Wilson said. "The Chiefs d-line has got to stop the run. The 49ers got to see if they can get to Mahomes. I know the Chiefs' protection is pretty good too."

Like the rest of us, Wilson was glued to his television last Sunday as the AFC and NFC championships took place. The Seahawks franchise quarterback said he was impressed by the 49ers gap-scheme running game against the Packers.

"Their ability to run the football throughout that game was nuts," Wilson said. "I'm not sure I've ever seen in the NFL where they've run that many times, that many attempts, for that many yards, that consistently and dominated the game that way in that fashion."

"So that was pretty fascinating watching that game. Unfortunately, I wish it was us, so we could try to compete against those guys one more time."

He was equally fascinated with Mahomes, who has started to use his legs as a running threat. The Chiefs' monster QB had a highlight-worthy touchdown run that went for 27 yards and he ran for four first downs, including another run that went for over ten yards.

"Mahomes has been amazing this past stretch, I was tweeting about it," Wilson said. "I'm not a huge tweet during the game kind of guy, but it was fascinating how much he was ballin' so I had to. I have a lot of fun watching him."

Mahomes is ballin! These weapons are ballin' too! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 19, 2020

Congrats to the @Chiefs



Y'all got a baller in @PatrickMahomes



— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 19, 2020

We can likely expect more tweets like this if Wilson's prediction is accurate next Sunday. Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 2.

