Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll excited to face 49ers’ ‘do-it-all’ Fred Warner

The Seattle Seahawks are used to having the one-up over their opponents when it comes to the linebacker position due to the presence of Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. But on Sunday, their offense will have to contend with the 49ers’ own elite defensive player – third-year linebacker Fred Warner.

Warner has played at an unbelievable level in 2020, earning a PFF grade of 83.6 through seven games (second-best at his position) as well as notching 54 tackles and two interceptions.

“I think Fred’s one of the best players out there,” said Russell Wilson on Thursday. “He’s super smart, he’s on his stuff, he’s detailed… he brings something that most guys don’t know how to bring.”

In the first of two 2019 matchups between the Seahawks and 49ers, Warner sacked Wilson twice and defended one pass.

“It’s always a challenge going up against him,” Wilson continued. “I’m looking forward to the challenge… I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Pete Carroll also expressed high praise for Warner earlier this week in a conference call with 49ers reporters.

“He’s such a hard worker and a great reader and an instinctive guy that you can’t watch the defense and not see him,” Carroll said. “It’s been cool to see him really ascend so quickly.”

Carroll also compared Warner’s leadership style to Bobby Wagner’s, while admitting that he “can’t remember” if Wagner took to the position in the same amount of time.

“Fred certainly has (made an impression),” finished Carroll. “We have a lot of respect for his play.”

The Seahawks kick off against Warner’s 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Related