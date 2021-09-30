Russell Wilson passes an NFL legend in all-time TD passes

Former Wisconsin Badger Russell Wilson made history on Sunday as he passes an all-time great NFL QB in all-time TD passes thrown.

Despite the Seahawks not being able to pull out a win in Minnesota, Wilson threw his 274th TD pass as he jumped ahead of Joe Montana on the all-time Pass TD list.

Passing Montana put Wilson at 18th on the all-time leaderboard, with the all-time leader still being active in Tom Brady. Brady is at 591 TD passes thrown on his career. This Sunday, Wilson has a chance to pass Vinny Testaverde when the Seahawks face the 49ers. The former Badger still has plenty of time to add to his total as he is only 32 years old.