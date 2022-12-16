Russell Wilson passes concussion protocol but won’t start vs. Cardinals

This weekend, when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Denver Broncos on the road, it will not be the promised matchup between quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson.

Instead, it will be Colt McCoy for the Cardinals going up against Brett Rypien for the Broncos.

Murray is out for the season after tearing his ACL in Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots.

Wilson suffered a concussion in Denver’s 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Wilson successfully cleared concussion protocols and was a full participant in Denver’s Friday practice, but he has been ruled out of the game on the final injury report.

He did not get a full week of practice reps, having sat out Wednesday and being only limited on Thursday.

It was a team decision to rule him out.

“As an organization, we’ve decided to give him another week,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday.

It will be the first time Wilson has missed a start against the Cardinals. As a member of the Seattle Seahawks, he started against Arizona 20 times in 10 seasons, going 11-8-1 against them.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire