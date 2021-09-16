Russell Wilson is one win from becoming the third fastest quarterback to 100

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has 99 career wins. On Sunday against the Titans, he can become the third fastest quarterback in league history to get to 100.

On Thursday, he was asked to discuss the significance of the achievement.

“Every day I wake up and tell people, because they’ll ask me, ‘What’s your job, can you explain to me what your job is as the quarterback?’” Wilson told reporters. “I’ll say, ‘I have one simple job, that is to help the Seattle Seahawks win.’

“It’s a job that I love, it’s a blessing to be able to do it. Every day I wake up, I strap on my cleats, and come to work, whether it’s in the offseason, early in the morning, late at night, or during the season. That’s what I’m built to do. To be in the same category as Tom Brady or Joe Montana in my first 10 years is a blessing but I haven’t done it yet, we have to go and win. For me, the biggest thing is to keep going and keep winning, that’s what the game is about. Anything else is not in my mindset so every day I wake up it’s to win, help our team win, provide, have great habits in our approach, and do things at the highest level possible. I’ve been fortunate to play against some of the greatest quarterbacks ever, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady. I wasn’t able to play against Joe [Montana] but when you think about it, those guys, I really respected them along the way because of how they’ve done it and how they’ve been so successful over the years. Hopefully I can keep going.”

Wilson has said on multiple occasions that he plans to play until he’s 45. If he does, he’ll have a lot more than 100 wins by the time he’s done.

On Sunday, when he racked up his 99th win, Wilson racked up a significant individual award. He now has the most games with four touchdown passes and no interceptions in a player’s first 10 seasons, with 11. And he has 16 more chances to add to it. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning had 10 in 10 full seasons.

