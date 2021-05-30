Russell Wilson ‘old news’, virtual offseason, minicamp participation and more Seahawks news

Another week of the NFL offseason has gone by and now we take our weekly look at what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals. Now we look at the Seattle Seahawks.

What is new with the Seahawks? Below are a few stories from the last week to know about.

Russell Wilson's frustrations are 'old news'

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the offseason was spent speculating on the future of Wilson with the Seahawks, due to comments he made and supposed friction between him and the team. However, now that it hasn't come up much lately, head coach Pete Carroll downplayed the whole thing. He simply called it old news and said it was blown out of proportion.

CB D.J. Reed ready to 'set the tone'

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reed started eight games last season at cornerback despite being smaller than what head coach Pete Carroll prefers at the position. He was thrown into the lineup because of so many injuries last season on the Seahawks at the position. Reed was on the Jim Rome Show and spoke of how he wants to play this season. He spoke of setting the tone early in games, establishing how comfortable he would be after that.

Return to Seahawks possible for LB K.J. Wright

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wright played 10 seasons for the Seahawks and remains unsigned as a free agent. The team has basically moved on at linebacker but a return can't be ruled out. Head coach Pete Carroll said the team is committed to the guys they now have but left the door open for Wright's return.

Seahawks using virtual offseason before mandatory minicamp

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have had to deal with minimal veteran participation in OTAs this offseason, so most of the work they have done has been virtual. Despite the lack of on-field work for most, Pete Carroll says great work has been going on in their Zoom meetings. They are prepping for mandatory minicamp and, come June 15 when they hold their mandatory on-field work, Carroll anticipates "darn good attendance."

Seattle signs TE Cam Sutton, waives DE Marcus Webb

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks added TE Cam Sutton to their offseason roster. He played collegiately at Fresno State and spent time last offseason with the Carolina Panthers. To make room for him, they had to cut DE Marcus Webb.

