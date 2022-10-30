Russell Wilson officially active for Broncos, Jamal Agnew out for Jaguars

Russell Wilson is officially ready to ride again for the Broncos.

Wilson missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury, but working out in the aisle of the team plane and other rehab activities led head coach Nathaniel Hackett to say that the quarterback would be back for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London. Wilson’s return became official when he avoided the inactive list on Sunday.

Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew didn’t have the same luck. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury on Friday and he will not play against Denver.

Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, and safety Tyree Gillespie are also inactive. None of them made the trip to London.

Cornerback Essang Bassey, linebacker Baron Browning, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, and tackle Cam Fleming were ruled out for the Broncos on Friday. Running back Marlon Mack, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike are their other scratches.

