Russell Wilson’s number, a complete team and other Seahawks news for Cardinals fans
We have come to the end of another week of the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.
What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?
Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.
Seaahawks a top-10 complete team
The Seahawks exceeded expectations last season, making the playoffs after being expected to be a bad team.
Entering 2023, they are now considered one of the NFL’s top-10 complete teams.
Geno Smith ranked low by PFF
Smith had a career year and earned Comeback Player of the Year. PFF’s nw rankings still have him relatively low.
Geno Smith sees growth in WR Dee Eskridge
Eskridge has been a disappointment for Seahawks fans and his role likely will be taken by rookie first-round wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But QB Geno Smith has been working with Eskridge and sees growth.
CB Artie Burns takes Russell Wilson's old number
Russell Wilson wore No. 3 for the Seahawks for a decade. After he was traded last offseason, no on wore it in Seattle. That will change this year as cornerback Artie Burns was given No. 3.
Preseason schedule announced
The Seahawks announced the dates and times of their three preseason exhibitions. They will play their first two preseason games at home and end on the road, like the Cardinals.