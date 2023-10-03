Russell Wilson now has 10th-most comeback wins in NFL history

The Denver Broncos secured their first win of the season and their first in the Sean Payton era this past Sunday when they defeated the Chicago Bears 31-28. The Broncos were down 21 points in the third quarter before scoring 24 unanswered to win against the Bears.

Russell Wilson enjoyed a day, completing 21 of 28 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. But the win against Chicago gave Wilson something else: the 10th-most comeback wins in NFL history. Wilson cut his teeth for ten years in Seattle as a Seahawk, winning many games in the fourth quarter after trailing.

Wilson’s exact comeback win total sits at 32. Is Wilson washed? No way.

From the team’s gamebook:

After leading the team in a 21-point comeback victory, QB Russell Wilson now has 32 career fourth-quarter comebacks (reg. + postseason). Surpassing Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana (31) and former Pro Bowl QB Eli Manning (31), Wilson’s 32 such victories are the 10th-most in NFL history.

Wilson and Payton enjoyed their first official win together. Can they capitalize on this win as they face off against the New York Jets next Sunday? We will wait and see.

