Russell Wilson ‘not stressed’ about Eli Manning’s punter joke

After Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman played a key role in a Sunday Night Football win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, former NFL quarterback Eli Manning cracked a joke at Russell Wilson’s expense.

“They should have paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell,” Eli joked during the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday Night Football earlier this week.

Wilson was asked about Manning’s comment during his media availability on Wednesday and Denver’s quarterback had a perfect response.

“Are you talking about Chad Powers? Yeah, Chad Powers, you know — I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers,” Wilson said with a smile. “Listen, I think it’s a part of the game and those guys are having fun and everything else. I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli and those guys. Those guy — I’ve always looked up to those guys, so I’m not stressed about it.”

Wilson, of course, was referencing Eli’s “Chad Powers” character that tried out as a “walk-on” prospect at Penn State for an episode of Eli’s Places. The real Eli went 0-3 against Wilson as a quarterback in the NFL.

And just to be clear, Eli noted in follow-up comments that he meant no ill-will toward Wilson when he made the punter joke during MNF.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire