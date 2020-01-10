Russell Wilson has not had much luck at Lambeau Field, going 0-3

Russell Wilson didn’t have much interest in rehashing his 2016 game at Lambeau Field, a 38-10 loss to the Packers in which he threw five interceptions and had a 43.7 passer rating.

“We didn’t win,” Wilson said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “That’s what I remember.”

The Seahawks quarterback has never won at Lambeau Field, going 0-3.

He has completed 55 of 96 passes for 604 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions at Lambeau Field. His 60.4 passer rating at Lambeau Field is 34.07 points lower than his rating in four games against the Packers at CenturyLink Field.

“I mean, he played pretty well at Wisconsin [in college],” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “So I don’t think it’s the weather. So I don’t think there’s much to that.”

The Seahawks have had more success away from home this season, going 8-1, including the wild-card victory at Philadelphia. Wilson is 38-25-1 on the road in his career.

But a win at Lambeau Field has proved elusive for Wilson.

“I know the record here,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said, “but that means nothing at this point.”