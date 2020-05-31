Russell Wilson is the NFL's highest paid QB, so why isn't he on Forbes' list?

The Seahawks made Russell Wilson a very wealthy man in 2019.

Wilson signed a 4 year, $140 million new money extension that included a $65 million signing bonus and $107M of total guarantees, and an average annual salary of $35M.

At the time of the deal, Wilson became the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

Which for last year, Forbes list ranked Russell Wilson at No. 6 in their highest-paid athletes of the year at $89.5 million.

With making the list last year, how come Wilson didn't make the list this year?

It seems as though Forbes counted all of WIlson's signing bonus towards last year's earnings.

Wilson was guaranteed $70 million at the signing of his new contract, which was added on to his 2019 salary ($19 million).

What Forbes missed this year is Wilson getting a signing bonus of $35 million that was deferred to this year.

If you include that in with his base salary for this year, as well as the endorsements he has with Microsoft, Nike, and Alaska Airlines, etc., which Forbes estimated as $9M last year, Wilson should absolutely be on this year's list once again.

Forbes has a tendency of missing the mark when it comes to getting the correct numbers to the athletes featured on these lists.

Wilson keeps getting under-appreciated, even by Forbes.

