Russell Wilson NFL’s 8th-best deep passer of 2020 per Next Gen Stats

With the NFL offseason in full swing, it’s time to take a closer look at some players’ performances from last year ahead of the start of the new season.

There is no denying Russell Wilson is one of the most effective in the NFL at his position but as far as deep-passing quarterbacks are concerned, the Seahawks’ signal-caller ranked as the league’s eighth-best in 2020.

Around the NFL writer Nick Shook dove deeper into Wilson’s stats:

Deep attempts: 26-of-67, 948 yards, 13:4 TD-to-INT ratio, 101.2 passer rating

Comp: 38.8%

xComp: 30.6%

CPOE (completion percentage over expectation): +8.2%

“No one was more productive on the scoring front when going deep than Wilson, as he led the league in deep passing touchdowns with 13,” Shook writes. “Four of those came on the run, which was an NFL-best in such scenarios. Wilson initially landed ninth on this list, but we’ve bumped him up a place to give him the credit he deserves for his continued excellence.”

The top three deep passers of 2020! 🎯 (via @NextGenStats) — NFL (@NFL) May 29, 2021

“He has been the top downfield passer in the NFL since the advent of the Next Gen Stats era in 2016, leading the league in passing yards (5,369), passing touchdowns (56), completions (156) and attempts (378) in that span,” Shook continues. “He’s also one of just two quarterbacks (joining Matthew Stafford) with a CPOE of +3 or better in each of the last four seasons.

“While he wasn’t the best when going deep in 2020, he’s been the top dog since we started tracking these advanced metrics a few years ago.”

