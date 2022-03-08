Russell Wilson is out of the NFC West after agreed trade to Broncos

The NFC West just changed significantly. In big, breaking news, the Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

According to the report, Seahawks will get multiple first-round picks, other picks and players.

Wilson has been a Pro Bowler in all 10 of his NFL seasons and led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances. He led them to the Super Bowl twice and one championship. The only years the Seahawks missed the postseason were his rookie season and this past season.

Wilson missed three games last season but threw for 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and only six interceptions.

This offseason keeps getting more interesting. Now we must wait and see what Seattle does at the quarterback position for this coming season.

