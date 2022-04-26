Russell Wilson on Nathaniel Hackett: Our relationship is tight
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson discusses relationship with head coach Nathaniel Hackett. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Russell Wilson looked out of place in a blue-and-orange No. 3 jersey. That will take some time getting used to. “It’s a blessing to wear this jersey,” Wilson said Monday. Wilson didn’t slip and say, “Go Hawks!” at the end of his news conference after his first practice at the team facility. He instead said, [more]
Ross Chastain hung on through chaos to win the GEICO 500 at Talladega.
Is there a watermelon shortage looming? No, but there may be trouble brewing for Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs. Also, Dale Jr. is a FOX hit.
The Broncos got on the field together for their first offseason minicamp on Monday, and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett loved how his players responded to new quarterback Russell Wilson. “Everybody’s coming in, they’re so fired up, they’re so excited to get out there,” Hackett said, via DenverBroncos.com. “In the end, that’s what you want. [more]
The New England Patriots and Houston Texans are trading picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Here's what the Pats are getting in the swap.
Peter King gives his first-round picks for the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Jags making a surprising No. 1 selection, an edge rusher slipping and more.
With three first-round picks, the Eagles are sure to pull at least one stunner. Maybe two or three.
This year's draft class doesn't have great quarterback talent, but that doesn't mean teams won't force it - and when they do, the Eagles can capitalize. By Adam Hermann
Kay Adams is leaving her hosting job on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" to lead Amazon's pregame coverage, according to the New York Post.
With the 2022 NFL draft just days away, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections, with a handful of trades
Here is the full draft order for the 2022 NFL draft.
Did Mike Tomlin hint at the direction the Steelers might take at No. 20?
Mike Tomlin spoke briefly about Stephon Tuitt during today's pre-draft press conference.
Phil Mickelson stunned the world of golf on Monday night by joining Sergio Garcia in signing up for the first Saudi rebel event in St Albans in June.
SEC spring football: The USA TODAY Network coverage team looks at winners and losers for each team going into 2022 season.
Although many fans and analysts think that the Patriots will take a high profile linebacker or wide receiver with their first round pick, PFT's Peter King has them making a more obscure selection
Mock draft watch: Peter King of NBC Sports sees the Detroit Lions trading out of No. 32 in his final projections for 2022
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2022 NFL draft will unfold in The Times' beat writers' mock draft.
Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers over the Ben Simmons trade.
Touchdown Wire's, Laurie Fitzpatrick reveals her mock draft as the first round comes closer.