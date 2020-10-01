Russell Wilson named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

If there are questions whether Russell Wilson deserves an MVP vote this year, he has surely shown he deserves at least some recognition for how he is starting the 2020 NFL season.

Wilson has been playing the game of football better than anyone through the first three games of the season and it is really not up for debate.

Wilson has completed 79-of-103 passes for 925 yards, 14 touchdowns, the most ever in the first three games, and one interception. The Seahawks are 3-0 in large part due to what the veteran quarterback has been doing.

And for that, Wilson has been named the NFC Player of the Month for September.

As he should be.

.@DangeRussWilson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month!



🗞: https://t.co/CbSMeX9l3D pic.twitter.com/QJ1a1AhcXr — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 1, 2020

The choice for Wilson winning was pretty obvious, seeing that he has won two NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for two of the three weeks this season.

If that doesn’t convince you enough that Wilson earned this award, he also leads the NFL in passer rating (139.0) and is second in completion percentage (76.7) and is third in average yards-per-attempt at 9.0.

Wilson is also throwing a touchdown on 13.6 percent of every pass attempt, the highest mark in the league by a comically high margin.

The Seahawks are letting Russ cook and the kitchen is very happy about it.

This is Wilson's first time taking home Player of the Month honors, although he has been named Player of the Week a franchise-best 11 times in his career.

If Wilson continues to play the way he is playing, don’t expect September to be the only month he wins this award.

